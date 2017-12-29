Two men charged after two explosive devices found inside Coeburn, Va. home

COEBURN, VA (WJHL) – Coeburn, Va. Police Department officials said two people were arrested on Dec. 23 for allegedly making pipe bombs.

According to a Coeburn Police Department news release, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Crab Orchard Road in Coeburn, after receiving information about pipe bombs being manufactured at the home.

When officer arrived, they were granted permission by the homeowner to search the residence and found an item that contained explosive powder, as well as other items which appeared to be intended for use as shrapnel during detonation.

Officers secured the item and a warrant was obtained to conduct a more thorough search of the home.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team conducted the search and another explosive device was found inside the home.

VSP’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team said both devices were inoperative.

Officers arrested Jerry Douglas Sam Hensley, 53, and William Stewart Winebarger, 50, both of Coeburn, Va.

Hensley and Winebarger were both charged with one counts of manufacture, possess or use of a fire bomb or explosive device, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both Hensley and Winebarger were taken to Southwest Regional Jail in Duffield, Va.

