Thats Alright

By Published:

Our good friend Lightnin Charlie will be taking part in two big upcoming shows! The first, on December 29th at the Down Home is an exciting evening of blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll. The Red Hot & Blue Revue is a concert event featuring Lightnin’ Charlie & The Upsetters, the Samantha Gray Band, and Billy Crawford. He’ll also be with his band, the Upsetters, at a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Capitol Theatre in Greeneville.

He joins us along with Samantha Gray, and Bill Crawford for a sneak peak!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s