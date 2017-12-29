Tennessee Tech students design walker for boy with special needs

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at Tennessee Tech University designed a walker for a 2-year-old boy with special needs.

Kyle Kitts was diagnosed with Angleman’s Syndrome when he was only 2-weeks-old.

The disorder stunts growth and his parents knew Kyle would need a walker to get around.

They shopped around and could not find a good match, which is when TTU stepped in.

Students in Dr. Stephen Canfield’s class designed and built the walker and presented it to Kyle’s family just before Christmas.

“We wanted to make it light, and there are obviously a lot of challenges with that. We also wanted it to fit him and grow with him, that was something we had to come up with all at once,” said engineering student Nathan Parkinson, Jr.

Kyle’s mother was overjoyed by the walker.

“I’m ready for him and I know he’s going to be into everything, he’s already into everything at the house,” said Deana Miller.

The class is called Early Intervention and Mechanical Engineering. Students divide into teams and take on projects for children with special needs.

“I like to see them grow throughout the course of the semester as they take on a project, at the beginning of the semester you can see they are nervous about maybe what they can come up with and at the end, you can see they have grown and they are excited about what they can do,” said Professor Dr. Stephen Canfield.

All the students in the class received an “A” for the semester.

