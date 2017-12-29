Reminder: Elizabethton fireworks ban to have effect on New Year’s celebrations

Published:

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – People in Elizabethton city limits who are celebrating the new year need to be aware of a fireworks ban that was passed earlier this year.

In September, the city council voted to prohibit the sale and use of residential fireworks.

While firework displays by licensed professionals with permits will be allowed for special events, private citizens are no longer allowed to use fireworks within city limits.

Previously, the city allowed the use of fireworks around July 4th and New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved. 

 

