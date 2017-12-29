Police searching for autistic teenager reported missing from Bristol, TN Walmart

Update at 10:15 p.m.: The search for Isaiah Chocquette is still going on.

News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan says customers are coming out of Walmart, inquiring about why police are staged nearby, and joining the search in the woods near the store.

A map of the location shows a wooded area near Walmart and the city’s 2,200 acre Steele Creek Park behind that.

Here is an earlier report:

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) — State and local agencies as well as a helicopter are searching for a missing autistic teenager at the Walmart off of Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, TN.

Family members identify the boy as Isaiah Chocquette, 15, New York. They told News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan they were traveling home to New York from Nashville, Tennessee when they stopped at Walmart. They boy became upset and ran into the woods as the family returned to their car, they said.

According to Sgt. Ginger Crow with Bristol, TN PD, the teenager went missing aroung 6 p.m. Friday evening. Sgt. Crow said the teenager was shopping with his family when he ran from them and into a nearby wooded area.

Sgt. Crow told News Channel 11 Virginia State Police and a Wellmont 1 helicopter are assisting in the search.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black and green jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.

