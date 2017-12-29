Haynes-Overton powers ETSU past North Greenville

JOHNSON CITY, TN- After returning to Brooks Gym following the holiday, the Bucs got back in action against North Greenville on Friday night. ETSU snapped a four game losing streak with a dominant 90-67 win to improve to 7-8 on the season before heading into conference play.

Inside the Numbers

Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) recorded a new career high of 29 points. She is now in sixth place for ETSU’s single-game scoring and was just one point away from tying Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) who tallied 30 points four times last season. Haynes-Overton also had a team high of eight steals.

Tianna Tarter also scored in double figures with 20 points and seven steals.

Anajae Stephney (Knoxville, Tenn.) tied her career high of 11 points and also tallied three rebounds.

finished with nine points, all coming from three-pointers. ETSU out-rebounded North Greenville 52-43 and picked up more steals 16-9.

finished with nine points, all coming from three-pointers. ETSU out-rebounded North Greenville 52-43 and picked up more steals 16-9.

ETSU scored 24 points on fast breaks and had 40 points inside the paint.

First Quarter

Both teams got out to a slow start before Erica Haynes-Overton took control of the game as she started a 9-0 run.

North Greenville was unable to score any points for three minutes as the Bucs forced four turnovers.

Shy Copney’s three-pointer then began another 7-0 run for the Bucs during a one-minute time frame, which gave the Bucs a ten-point lead.

North Greenville answered with their own 7-0 run to get within four.

The Bucs scored 12 points in the paint and six off fast breaks.

Second Quarter

ETSU had a rough start going one from nine in field goals leading to a three-minute scoring drought, but the Bucs maintained their ten-point lead.

Raven Dean was a rebounding machine with six rebounds in the second quarter.

Haynes-Overton had back to back steals and went on a solo 4-0 run after finishing her layups.

ETSU had a 13-point lead heading into the half.

Third Quarter

With a layup from Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Fla.) and back to back layups by Haynes-Overton, the Bucs went 3-3 in field goals to begin an 11-0 run.

The Bucs picked up a 26-point lead after forcing six turnovers.

Tianna Tarter stole the ball and drove to the hoop for a layup in three consecutive plays.

After a strong start to the third quarter, the Bucs did not make a field goal for the last five minutes of the quarter. Their points came from free throw shots.

Fourth Quarter

Haynes-Overton swished a three-pointer to pass her career high of 21 points. She then followed that play with a layup. She scored ten points alone in the fourth quarter to finish with a total of 29 points.

Anajae Stephney scored four points in the fourth quarter to tie her career high of 11 points.

Shy Copney ended the game with her third three-pointer as ETSU pulled away with the 23-point win.

