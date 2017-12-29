Haynes-Overton powers ETSU past North Greenville

JOHNSON CITY, TN- After returning to Brooks Gym following the holiday, the Bucs got back in action against North Greenville on Friday night. ETSU snapped a four game losing streak with a dominant 90-67 win to improve to 7-8 on the season before heading into conference play.
Inside the Numbers
- Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) recorded a new career high of 29 points. She is now in sixth place for ETSU’s single-game scoring and was just one point away from tying Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) who tallied 30 points four times last season. Haynes-Overton also had a team high of eight steals.
- After missing the last four games, Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) had an impressive night in the paint with a team high of 13 rebounds and also pitched in six points.
- Tianna Tarter also scored in double figures with 20 points and seven steals.
- Anajae Stephney (Knoxville, Tenn.) tied her career high of 11 points and also tallied three rebounds.
- Shy Copney (Johnson City, Tenn.) finished with nine points, all coming from three-pointers.
- ETSU out-rebounded North Greenville 52-43 and picked up more steals 16-9.
- ETSU scored 24 points on fast breaks and had 40 points inside the paint.
First Quarter
- Both teams got out to a slow start before Erica Haynes-Overton took control of the game as she started a 9-0 run.
- North Greenville was unable to score any points for three minutes as the Bucs forced four turnovers.
- Shy Copney’s three-pointer then began another 7-0 run for the Bucs during a one-minute time frame, which gave the Bucs a ten-point lead.
- North Greenville answered with their own 7-0 run to get within four.
- The Bucs scored 12 points in the paint and six off fast breaks.
Second Quarter
- ETSU had a rough start going one from nine in field goals leading to a three-minute scoring drought, but the Bucs maintained their ten-point lead.
- Raven Dean was a rebounding machine with six rebounds in the second quarter.
- Haynes-Overton had back to back steals and went on a solo 4-0 run after finishing her layups.
- ETSU had a 13-point lead heading into the half.
Third Quarter
- With a layup from Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Fla.) and back to back layups by Haynes-Overton, the Bucs went 3-3 in field goals to begin an 11-0 run.
- The Bucs picked up a 26-point lead after forcing six turnovers.
- Tianna Tarter stole the ball and drove to the hoop for a layup in three consecutive plays.
- After a strong start to the third quarter, the Bucs did not make a field goal for the last five minutes of the quarter. Their points came from free throw shots.
Fourth Quarter
- Haynes-Overton swished a three-pointer to pass her career high of 21 points. She then followed that play with a layup. She scored ten points alone in the fourth quarter to finish with a total of 29 points.
- Anajae Stephney scored four points in the fourth quarter to tie her career high of 11 points.
- Shy Copney ended the game with her third three-pointer as ETSU pulled away with the 23-point win.
