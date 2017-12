BRISTOL, TN- Eastside’s Luke Lawson threw down some big jams on Friday night to capture the 2017 Arby’s Classic dunk contest championship.

Lawson defeated reigning champion Shyrone Kemp from Tabernacle, North Mecklenburg’s Jae’Lyn Withers and Mater Academy’s Jesus Duquesne in the finals.

Much to the surprise of the crowd, Gate City’s Mac McClung and Zac Ervin did not participate in the dunk contest.