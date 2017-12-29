Carter County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bobby Mobley. He was last seen on December 21 around 7:00 p.m.

Investigators said he walked away from his residence in the Lynn Valley area of Carter County and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is approximately 5′ 6″ in height and weighs 135 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black leather coat with a gray hood, camouflage pants, and tan boots.

If you have any information on where he may be, you’re asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423.542.1845.

