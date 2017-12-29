Arby’s Classic organizers apologize for overselling tickets

BRISTOL, T.N. (WJHL)- Organizers from a Tri-Cities high school basketball tournament apologized for selling too many tickets earlier this week.

It was a sell out as hundreds filled the stands at Tennessee High School on Tuesday night to watch Gate City play a team from North Carolina.

However, the big crowds became a big problem once Vikings Hall reached capacity.

Stefanie Murphy said she waited nearly three hours with her son, out in the cold, to see if they could get in.

“When we got there, there was a line way out of the door, the doors were shut and they weren’t letting anyone in,” Murphy said.

She said even if you had a prepaid ticket to the event, organizers weren’t letting anyone else in the event.

“What I heard from one of the employees as they came out of the door, was that the capacity was at 6,000 and they were looking at about 9,000,” Murphy said.

Arby’s Classic Tournament Director Richard Ensor told News Channel 11 they didn’t consider how many people would come to the event.

“Like I said we did the best could,” Ensor said. “Once the fire marshal closes us down there is nothing else we can do about it.”

Ensor said his team also didn’t consider the passes that were already sold when they were admitting people into the tournament.

“It’s probably our mistake, we really didn’t anticipate that big of a crowd at that time,” Ensor said. “We’re sorry that the people who had passes didn’t get in.”

Among those who didn’t get in, major league baseball star Daniel Norris who was home in the Tri-Cities for the holiday. He took to Twitter while waiting in line, which caught the attention of Arby’s Classic organizers.

Murphy said she just hopes that next year, the organizers will do more planning before the tournament.

“At least put a ‘sold out’ sign up so people aren’t standing out there thinking they might get in,” Murphy said.

Ansor told News Channel 11 anyone who wants a refund from Tuesday night will have to talk to the principal.

