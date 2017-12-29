2017 Year in Review: East Tennessee State University

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – 2017 was a big year of firsts for East Tennessee State University.

On March 24, ETSU’s new Board of Trustees met for the first time.

Previously, the Tennessee Board of Regents governed ETSU.

Under the focus act, ETSU was one of six universities to which Governor Bill Haslam appointed members to a new governing board.

Members elected Scott Niswonger to serve as Chairman of the board.

He will hold that position for a four year term.

“I cannot think of any individual in this region who has had more of an impact on the lives of the people in the region through his charitable efforts, through his policy efforts and through his leadership efforts than Mr. Niswonger,” said ETSU President Brian Noland.

David Golden was chosen to serve as Vice Chairman.

In August, ETSU named its brand new stadium.

“Under the guidance of our chair, formally approved the resolution that staff presented to name this stadium on behalf of William B. Greene Jr. and forever more the Buccaneers will play in Greene Stadium,” Noland said.

Just days later, the Buccaneers took the field for an historic game with 9,530 fans in the stands.

They played their first game against Limestone and won their season opener 31-10.

“This is a special night because none of use will ever have it again. I mean this is the only brand new stadium we’ll ever be in in our life time so to get a win and see how well we played especially the first half was really, really exciting we couldn’t have played much better in the first half on both sides of the ball,” Head Coach Carl Torbush said after the game.

Earlier this month, Torbush announced his retirement.

The university hired Randy Sanders as his replacement, but he said if he had it his way he would have been coach years ago.

“When you started football back a few years ago, coach Fulmer was very involved. He calls me on a Monday, says ‘hey, are you interested in the East Tennessee State job?’ I was like, Phillip, why didn’t you call me Thursday? Because the Friday before I had taken the job at Florida State. But had I had the opportunity then I would have been here 5 years ago,” Sanders said.

Also this year, ETSU welcomed more than 2,000 freshman this fall and set a record for graduate enrollment.

The school also broke ground on Martin Center for the Arts, which is set to be complete in the spring of 2019.

ETSU has several other projects in the works, such as renovations to the Culp Center and upgrades to Lamb Hall.

