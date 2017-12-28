Virginia Tech overpowers North Carolina A&T for a 76-59 win

By GENE MARRANO

Associated Press

BLACKBURG, Va. (AP) – Ahmed Hill led a balanced attack with 14 points as Virginia Tech beat an overmatched North Carolina A&T squad 76-59 on Thursday.

The Hokies’ early dominance in the paint, a 19-6 points off turnovers edge and poor shooting by North Carolina A&T doomed the visitors.

PJ Horne added 10 for Tech.

A 10-0 run midway through the first half gave the Hokies (11-2) a lead they never relinquished after trading baskets with the Aggies early on. A&T (6-8) shot just 24 percent from the field before the break.

For the game Tech shot 49 percent while North Carolina A&T climbed up to 37 percent. The Hokies also boasted a 33 to 14 advantage in bench scoring and led by as many as 23 points in the second half.

Femi Olujobi led the Aggies with 21 points and Davaris McGowens chipped in with 12

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies are not afraid to play up. The Aggies faced off against their fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team over the past three seasons; that includes Clemson earlier this season.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies is 9-1 in its last 10 games, the only loss coming on the road at Kentucky on December 16.

UP NEXT

North Carolina A&T starts its MEAC schedule by hosting Norfolk State on Jan. 6.

Virginia Tech is at Syracuse for a New Year’s Eve game.