VIDEO: Tennessee police department welcomes new captain on Christmas

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a new police captain in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee.

Dwayne Early, better known as Bubba, 32, was given one of the best gifts he’s ever received by the Soddy Daisy Police Department for Christmas.

Sgt. Jerry Workman, along with other officers, visited Bubba at his house, and after saying hello and giving each other hugs, they handed him a special bag brought by Santa.

In the video, Sgt. Workman says Santa told the police department he didn’t know Bubba’s address, and requested the officers give him the gift themselves.

Inside the bag were black pants and an official shirt from the police department, embroidered with the name “Captain Early.”

Bubba’s reaction was priceless.

“Oh man!” he said. When asked how he liked it, he replied, “Oh boy. I love it. This is the best day of my life!”

After an officer helped Bubba put on the police uniform shirt, he said, “Man, am I looking good boys or what?”

Bubba then got to go on patrol after officers set up a traffic stop for him in the police station’s parking lot. Our ABC-affiliate WTVC was there. Click here to check it out.

Captain Jeff Gann told News 2 Bubba has been a friend to law enforcement in his area for a long time. Gann said he has known Bubba for about 15 years, ever since he was on the midnight shift and found Bubba walking to his grandfather’s house in the pouring rain. Capt. Gann said he picked him up and brought him to station—and they have been friends ever since.

Watch the full video from Sgt. Workman above this story.