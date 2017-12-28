Tri-Cities Airbnb hosts combine to make $1.2M in 2017

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Airbnb announced that its Tri-Cities area host community earned a combined $1.2 million from 12,000 guests in 2017.

Johnson City was the largest Airbnb destination in the region, bringing in $514,000 from over 4500 guests.

Also making more than $100,000 in 2017 were Bristol, Mountain City and Erwin.

Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said their company started in mostly metropolitan areas, but now it is quickly spreading away from the big cities.

“Where we see the most explosive growth in our platform, whether it’s in Tennessee or other states, it is in the more rural areas,” Breit said.

Breit said people come to the Tri-Cities when they want to get off the beaten path.

“Some people want a more tranquil, serene, outdoorsy type of experience and they’re coming to Johnson City for that,” Breit said.

News Channel 11 also spoke with Rosanna Gibson, a local Airbnb host who rents out her basement apartment.

Gibson says the Tri-Cities has plenty to offer visitors and she has someone at her house almost every weekend.

“They went to the Blue Ridge Parkway, they went to Rhythm and Roots, the Apple Festival, the Storytelling Festival, Bristol Motor Speedway, or just to hang out for the holidays and have a quiet weekend,” Gibson said.

Hosts pay Airbnb 3 percent of their revenue and can choose however many, or few days, they would like their property to be available on the platform.

