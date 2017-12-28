Several people already on ballot for Greene County mayoral race

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Already several people have put their name in the hat to potentially become Greene County’s next mayor.So far, four names are listed as candidates for the Greene County mayoral election next year.

Out of the four registered names with the elections commission, two people have their paper-work. One is a Greene County Commissioner Eddie Jennings, and the other is area businessman Michael “Mike” Gregg.

Greene County Commissioner Eddie Jennings has filed paperwork with the Greene County Election Commission. He says after three years as commissioner, he knows what it will take to lead the county.

“I think it is due time, that we take this county back over to the citizens, the citizens are not working for the government, this greene county goverment is working for the people,” Jennings said.

Jennings is not alone.

“I would like to be the voice of greene county, have different meetings out at different community centers, volunteer fire departments,” Mike Gregg said.

Michael Gregg is also looking to become Greene county’s next mayor. He says he wants to help grow the county’s economy.

“I would like to work with the Planning Commission and the commission, Greene county needs economic growth.”

Both Gregg and Jennings say they are looking forward to the election and tackling hot button county issues like the county schools consolidation plan and ongoing public concerns about emissions at U.S. Nitrogen.

“I want to listen to the people, you know. Do I want to listen to U.S. Nitrogen? Yes, absolutely but I want to talk to the people, I want to go to the ones that are effected,” Jennings said.

“Any factory is going to be unhealth, and unsafe you know what i mean, as along as they follow environmental regulations,” Gregg said.

While the general election in august is still quite a ways away, these candidates say they are focusing their time on organizing campaigns centered and focused on the people of Greene county.

As of 12pm on December 28th, 2018, other candidates Darrell Bryan and Bret Purgason had not filed their petitions with the Elections Commission but are listed as potential candidates.

The last day to qualify for the mayoral race is Thursday February 15th at noon. The primary and general election is Thursday, August 2nd.