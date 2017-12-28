Knox County man jailed for strangling, stabbing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is behind bars charged with aggravated assault after police say he strangled his mother and stabbed her in the abdomen at a home in East Knox County.

Timothy Lawrence Peck, 23, of Knoxville, held his mother down on the couch and strangled her before stabbing her three times in the abdomen, according to court records. Peck then walked out of the house, while his mother fled to a relative’s residence next door.

Peck was found behind the house and arrested. His mother was taken to UT Medical Center suffering from abrasions on her neck, several small cuts and stab wounds to her abdomen.