Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee to hold New Year’s Eve fundraiser at Holiday Inn

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a place to ring in the New Year, why not do it for a good cause?

Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee is holding its New Year’s Eve celebration fundraiser.

The organization takes veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor twice a year.

Honor Flight depends on your donations to make this possible.

The celebration will take place at the Holiday Inn on West Springbrook Drive in Johnson City beginning at 6 p.m.

For ticket information, visit honorflightnetn.org.

