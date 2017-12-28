HGTV announces winner of Knoxville dream home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – HGTV has announced the winner of their Urban Oasis Giveaway.
Magne Jensen, of Beaverton, Oregon won the remodeled home in the 4th and Gill neighborhood in Knoxville, as well as various other prizes. The total prize package was valued at more than $600,000.
Jensen’s name was drawn from over 65 million entries.
“I figured what do I have to lose and I entered almost every day,” he said.
He said when he first got the call from HGTV, he wasn’t sure it was real.
Jensen and his wife visited Tennessee in 2016 and said they fell in love with Tennessee, the atmosphere and the nice people.
HGTV’s next dream home is in Gig Harbor, Washington.