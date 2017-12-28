HGTV announces winner of Knoxville dream home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – HGTV has announced the winner of their Urban Oasis Giveaway.

Magne Jensen, of Beaverton, Oregon won the remodeled home in the 4th and Gill neighborhood in Knoxville, as well as various other prizes. The total prize package was valued at more than $600,000.

Jensen’s name was drawn from over 65 million entries.