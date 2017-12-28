Elizabethton Electric employee injured after gun discharges in coat pocket

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – An Elizabethton City employee was injured after his gun accidentally discharged in his coat pocket while at work on Thursday at the electric system.

According to City Manager Jerome Kitchens, Elizabethton Electric Field Engineer Greg Dugger was wounded in his leg after a gun he had in his coat pocket discharged around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Kitchens said Dugger was taken by crews to an area hospital.

According to Kitchens, Dugger had put his gun in his coat pocket Wednesday night while checking out a noise outside of his home.

Kitchens said Dugger was not in violation of any city ordinances, as the city follows state laws when it comes to gun carry laws.

Dugger is supposed to be discharged Thursday afternoon from the hospital.

