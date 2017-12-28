Deadline to finalize MSHA / Wellmont merger delayed until January 31, 2018

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – There’s a new deadline to complete the merger of the region’s two hospital systems.

Documents obtained by News Channel 11 show Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System now have until January 31, 2018 to close on the transaction that’s been in the works since April 2015.

In approving the application for the Certificate of Public Advantage on September 19th, the state of Tennessee told MSHA and Wellmont they had until the last day of 2017 to close on the deal or the approval would be declared null and void.

At that time, the companies indicated they didn’t plan to close on the deal until “early 2018,” and on December 8th, attorneys for MSHA and Wellmont made the request official. They wrote a letter asking the Department of Health to extend the deadline to close for another month, and they cited two reasons for the delay.

The first was to allow the Virginia Department of Health’s Technical Advisory Panel more time to complete its index for measuring the impact of the merged health systems’ under Virginia’s Cooperative Agreement. “The Technical Advisory Panel has met twice but has not yet finalized its recommendations to the Commissioner,” the MSHA and Wellmont attorneys wrote to TN Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner. “While the Virginia Technical Advisory Panel is working diligently to complete its task, the recommendations may not be finalized by January 1, 2018, and even if the Technical Advisory Panel finalized the recommendations and the Virginia Commissioner adopted them in late December, there would not be sufficient time for the Applicants or the Department to completely the necessary preparations for the closing by January 1, 2018.”

The letter reveals a second reason for the requested delay – the impact of the just-approved federal tax reform legislation on the merger, specifically the House version the hospitals say would prohibit using tax exempt financing. “In order to proeserve as much flexibility as possible with both entities’ financing options, both Applicants are planning to restructure their bank-held tax-exempt bonds by year end.” MSHA and Wellmont say they need to avoid staff resources to completing the refinancing.

In a letter dated December 15th – the same date they received the request – Deputy Attorney General Janet Kleinfelter called the extension “appropriate” and approved the request for a new deadline to on or before January 31, 2018.

News Channel 11 also has learned that MSHA and Wellmont asked the state to extend another deadline for the establishment of baseline spending amounts – the amount of money the companies promised to spend through commitments made in the merger application to offset the impact of the reduction of competition. That could include things like mental health and addiction treatment services, health research and Graduate Medical Education, and region-wide health information exchange, expanded pediatric care, and other public health improvement initiatives, a company official told said Thursday.

The state said it was “disappointed” the deadline wasn’t met but granted the extension request.

“The applicants committed in their application to spend certain additional amounts of money in these areas over ten years,” a Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson said Thursday. “The state is making sure of the amounts that the applicants have spent in these areas in the past, on an average annual basis, which will be the baseline spending numbers. The applicants will then have to spend the amount of money they committed to in their application over and above these baseline numbers.”

Once finalized, the new company will be called Ballad Health.

