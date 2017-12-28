Claire’s pulls 9 products after report of asbestos in makeup

(WATE) – Claire’s, a fashion jewelry and accessories chain, has pulled multiple products off their shelves for testing after a New Jersey televisions reported a Rhode Island family discovered asbestos in their daughter’s makeup.

Kristi Warner, a Barrington, N.J. resident, said she was concerned about the ingredients in her 6-year-old daughter’s glitter makeup kit purchased at Claire’s. So she sent the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina.

The test results revealed tremolite asbestos, which causes cancer. Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, which is 100 percent fatal.

According to the TV station, Warner and her boss bought 17 more Claire makeup products from nine states to have them tested.

Sean Fitzgerald of Scientific Analytics Institute, who conducted the tests, told the station he found tremolite asbestos in every product he tested.

Claire’s has pulled nine products from their shelves for further testing and is opening an investigation into the allegations.

The products are:

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set (Code 71844)

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48-piece Makeup Set (Code 76094)

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact (Code 26556)

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set (Code 11767)

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set (Code 20926)

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set (Code 97275)

Mint Glitter Make Up Set (Code 74769)

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set (Code 21044)

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss (Code 97276)

Claire’s released the following statement: