WCSO releases new photo, video of 2016 homicide victim Keila Taylor; investigation still active

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal released new information Wednesday into the investigation of woman found dead last Christmas Eve near a riverbank in the county.

Last December, Keila Marie Taylor, 40, was found near the Watauga River along Herb Hodge Road in Johnson City.

Graybeal announced Wednesday that the sheriff’s office has since learned that Taylor’s last known whereabouts were determined to be at T’s Mart, 607 N. Roan St. in Johnson City, on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has since obtained the video of Taylor at the business.

Graybeal said the homicide investigation remains unsolved and asks anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 788-1414 or email wcso@wcso.net.

