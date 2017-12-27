Wanted man accused of vehicular homicide now in Mexico, according to victim’s family

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The man wanted for driving drunk, crashing and killing Shirra Branum is now in Mexico and has remained out of the country for the last two months, according to her family.

“Multiple people has told us he’s in Mexico,” her father Hugh Scalf said.

“I believe he is not in the United States anymore,” her mother Cindy Scalf said.

In addition to the alleged victim’s family, News Channel has talked with a person in Mexico who says Alan Mogollon-Anaya is now there. That person has contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and even provided us with multiple pictures of what appears to be the wanted man in Mexico.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal previously said the suspect was in the United States illegally and was awaiting a deportation hearing at the time of the crash. Investigators say they first alerted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2012 about Mogollon-Anaya after prior DUI arrests.

The sheriff is now saying he can’t release any specific update about the case since the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now the lead agency in charge. The FBI declined comment too.

Sheriff Graybeal previously said he had no regrets about his department’s handling of the investigation. In April he said even after the suspect left the hospital, investigators still didn’t have the probable cause they needed to arrest him in connection to the crash.

“I would rather take a little more time and do it for the victim and the family then to go to court and have them throw it out and you have to start all over again,” he said at the time.

“But what if you can’t find him?” we asked.

“Oh, he’ll show up,” Sheriff Graybeal responded. “He’s nationwide.”

Branum’s family fears the latest development is a new challenge in an already time consuming investigation.

“We’re working on the tenth month since my daughter’s been dead,” Hugh Scalf said.

Mogollon-Anaya’s alleged crime and immigration history previously received attention from President Donald Trump after Congressman Phil Roe (R), TN-District 1, shared Branum’s story.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Shirra’s family this Christmas season, and I hope the driver who caused this senseless tragedy is brought to justice,” Rep. Roe said in a statement. “If anyone has information about Alan Mogollon-Anaya’s whereabouts, I urge you to contact law enforcement immediately. I’ve shared this heartbreaking story directly with President Trump, and I expect Congress will take up immigration reform in the coming months. As those discussions move forward, among my top priorities will be increasing border security and ensuring existing laws intended to protect Americans from criminals who are here illegally are enforced.”

Branum’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Mogollon-Anaya.

