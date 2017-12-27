Vols Add JUCO All-American Johnson, Finish with 14 Early Signees

|
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee football program added a 14th member to its 2018 Early Signing Class on Wednesday after one of the nation’s top junior college recruits, Jahmir Johnson, announced he will join the Vols next year. Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) last week during the Early Signing Period, but waited to announce his decision until he was with family during the holiday season.
UT will add several more Vols during the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 7.
Johnson starred at Arizona Western College where he captured NJCAA First Team All-America honors in 2017. He was rated a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 2 junior college offensive tackle prospect.
A Philadelphia, Pa., native, Johnson started his career at Rhode Island, where he redshirted in 2016, before transferring and excelling at Arizona Western this past fall.
Johnson’s signing gives the Vols and head coach Jeremy Pruitt three junior college players as a part of the 2018 class. He joins Arizona Western teammate Dominick Wood-Anderson, the nation’s top JUCO tight end, and four-star linebacker prospect Jordan Allen of City College of San Francisco.
Overall, the 14-member Big Orange early signing class features eight members from the state of Tennessee, three Californians, one player from Pennsylvania, one player from Florida and one South Carolina native.