Toy car results in apartment fire in Baton Rouge; 26 displaced

ST. GEORGE, LA (WVLA) – St. George firefighters battled flames Monday night at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. Crews arrived on scene of a fire at the Jefferson Shadows Apartments Monday around 9:20 p.m.

According to the St. George First Protection District, the first crew arrived to find the fire burning through the roof.

There were no injuries. The fire was declared under control around 10:30 p.m.

The fire investigator on scene determined that a remote control car battery that was charging on a bed overheated and caused the fire.

A total of 26 occupants were affected by the fire.