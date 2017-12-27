Toy car results in apartment fire in Baton Rouge; 26 displaced

WVLA Staff Published:

ST. GEORGE, LA (WVLA) – St. George firefighters battled flames Monday night at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. Crews arrived on scene of a fire at the Jefferson Shadows Apartments Monday around 9:20 p.m.

According to the St. George First Protection District, the first crew arrived to find the fire burning through the roof.

There were no injuries. The fire was declared under control around 10:30 p.m.

The fire investigator on scene determined that a remote control car battery that was charging on a bed overheated and caused the fire.

A total of 26 occupants were affected by the fire.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s