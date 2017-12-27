Multiple addresses, possible alias: 2016 Washington Co. homicide case still open

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal released new information Wednesday about a case that’s now one year old.

40-year-old Keila Marie Taylor was found dumped along a riverbank on Herb Hodge Road last Christmas Eve and her killer is still on the loose.

New video released Wednesday shows Taylor leaving T’s Mart on North Roan Street in Johnson City the night before she was found dead, but investigators still don’t know what happened to her after she was seen at the mart.

Someone else’s DNA was found during her autopsy and that DNA was processed through a national database but there has not been a match just yet. Sheriff Graybeal said they’re still working with it and they’ve also asked several people who were associated with Taylor to come in and give samples, but nothing’s come up.

“This one here is the last time we can find anyone that actually saw her alive,” Sheriff Graybeal said talking about the surveillance video.

That’s the last time the sheriff’s office is aware of anyone seeing Taylor alive.

She was caught on video around 8 p.m. on December 23, 2016 buying cigarettes, then she walked away and was not seen again.

“We wanted to put that out in case somebody saw her, she was basically homeless and had a lot of addresses from probably Gate City to Hawkins County,” Sheriff Graybeal said.

It’s a case that Graybeal said has been tough because she may have has as many as 20 different addresses, possibly going by another name.

“It gives us that last stop that anybody we’ve talked to knows about,” Sheriff Graybeal said.

Investigators revealed another piece of the puzzle Wednesday but there are still many questions that still need to be answered. They still don’t know if she was alone or with someone else that night.

“It’s hard to come up with a suspect because of all of the people that she knew and was with,” Sheriff Graybeal said.

When News Channel 11’s Justin Soto asked if Sheriff Graybeal could share how Keila died. He said: “We really don’t want to because that would be something when we talk to somebody, we need to know if they actually know anything.”

Keila’s former roommate, Reda Carrier, told us back in February that Taylor was kind and compassionate.

“I just hope somebody comes forward and gives some type of information,” Carrier said in February.

People she knew, as well as the sheriff’s office are hopeful for more leads.

“It’s just one of those ongoing investigations that were not going to close until we get to the end of it,” Sheriff Graybeal said.

He also shared that Taylor was often at the John Sevier Center in Johnson City.

Sheriff Graybeal is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414 or email at wcso@wcso.net. He also emphasized that callers can also remain anonymous, if requested.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.