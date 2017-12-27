Morristown man charged with robbing credit union

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Morristown man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after police say he robbed a credit union.

Dana Chad Warner, 28, is charged with aggravated robbery and theft.

Police were called to a robbery in progress at Consumer Credit Union, 4005 E. Morris Boulevard, around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, witnesses were able to describe the suspect and said he handed a note to the teller demanding money. Employees said the man had his hand in his jacket in a manner that resembled a gun. The teller gave the suspect money from the drawer and he ran off.

After a brief search, officers and a K-9 team located and arrested Warner, still in possession of what’s believed to be the stolen money.