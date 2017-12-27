Months after ‘process upset’, Eastman coal gasification plant in process of restarting

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Months after an explosion or “process upset” rocked Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, the company confirmed normal operations in the coal gasification plant is in the process of restarting.

Eastman says the restart is expected to enable “full production of acetyls chemicals and derivatives in early 2018.”

“Our teams of Eastman employees and contractors have been working to safely repair the facility as quickly as possible and I am confident that we have taken the appropriate corrective actions to ensure the highest safety standard as we restart and resume normal operation,” said Mark Cox, senior vice president, chief manufacturing, supply chain and engineering officer. “We appreciate the support from our customers and are excited to resume normal commercial supply of all acetyls chemicals and derivatives.”

Eastman released a report earlier this quarter showing the company expecting to take a multi-million dollar hit to their profits due to the explosions.

The company’s coal gasification plant experienced what they called a “process upset,” which led to the blast back in early October.

Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and 2016 had revenues totaling $9 billion. Headquartered in Kingsport, it employs $14,000 people around the world.

