LIST: New Year’s Eve, Day themed events in the Tri-Cities region

(WJHL) – Are you looking for something to do to ring in the New Year? News Channel 11 is in your corner with a list of events:

JOHNSON CITY

New Year’s Eve Gala – Kari’s Heart Foundation

A glamorous evening at the Carnegie! Begin the evening with complimentary wine and hors-d’oeuvres. Then, enjoy a gourmet meal, dancing to the music of the Johnson City Hit Men, a silent auction, complimentary champagne toast and more!

Johnson City First Day Hike

Start 2018 with your best foot forward – with a New Year’s Day hike at Buffalo Mountain Park. This slow paced, family-oriented, two-mile hike includes opportunities to learn about Buffalo Mountain’s winter environment while enjoying beautiful views overlooking Johnson City. This hike is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 1 from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will park and meet below the Buffalo Mountain Park service gate. Cost is $2 per person; registration is not necessary. For more information, call 423-283-5821.

KINGSPORT

New Year’s Eve Gala Lamplight theatre

GREENEVILLE

Downtown Greeneville New Year’s Eve Bash at General Morgan Inn.

Party package

Dinner package

Room Packages — sold out

Greeneville’s Midnight on Main

For more information check out: http://www.visitgreenevilletn.com/events/midnight-on-main-new-years-eve-celebration-1/

KNOXVILLE

First Day Hikes

A list of all National Trails Day hikes at Tennessee State Parks can be found at

http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/national-trail-day/#/?holiday=national-trails-day-hikes.

New Years Eve at Pink Marble Speak Easy

For more details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-at-the-pink-marble-speak-easy-tickets-36284393598?aff=es2

Downtown Market Square Ball Drop

New Years on the Square

December 31, 2017

Market Square in Knoxville

Balldrop at Midnight

Bring in 2018 with your friends and family on Market Square. Bicho Brothers will perform at 10:00pm, Ball drop at Midnight.

ASHEVILLE/ WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

2nd annual New Year’s Eve Ball in the Hall with the Grass is Dead

Asheville Music Hall

New Years Eve Train

Blue Ridge Train Ride with music by Forest Violette.

Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort – Blowing Rock

Asheville Symphony New Year’s Eve: Orff’s Carmina Burana

Thomas Wolf Auditorium

New Year’s Eve Gala at the Inn

Biltmore Estate

Asheville, NC

GATLINBURG

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show

Historic Nature Trail

https://www.gatlinburg.com/event/new-years-eve-ball-drop-and-fireworks-show/

New Year’s Eve at Dollywood

