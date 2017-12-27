LIST: New Year’s Eve, Day themed events in the Tri-Cities region

(WJHL) – Are you looking for something to do to ring in the New Year? News Channel 11 is in your corner with a list of events:
JOHNSON CITY
New Year’s Eve Gala – Kari’s Heart Foundation
A glamorous evening at the Carnegie! Begin the evening with complimentary wine and hors-d’oeuvres. Then, enjoy a gourmet meal, dancing to the music of the Johnson City Hit Men, a silent auction, complimentary champagne toast and more!
Johnson City First Day Hike
Start 2018 with your best foot forward – with a New Year’s Day hike at Buffalo Mountain Park. This slow paced, family-oriented, two-mile hike includes opportunities to learn about Buffalo Mountain’s winter environment while enjoying beautiful views overlooking Johnson City. This hike is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 1 from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will park and meet below the Buffalo Mountain Park service gate. Cost is $2 per person; registration is not necessary. For more information, call 423-283-5821.
KINGSPORT
New Year’s Eve Gala Lamplight theatre
GREENEVILLE
Downtown Greeneville New Year’s Eve Bash at General Morgan Inn.
Party package
Dinner package
Room Packages — sold out
Greeneville’s Midnight on Main
For more information check out: http://www.visitgreenevilletn.com/events/midnight-on-main-new-years-eve-celebration-1/
KNOXVILLE
First Day Hikes
A list of all National Trails Day hikes at Tennessee State Parks can be found at
http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/national-trail-day/#/?holiday=national-trails-day-hikes.
New Years Eve at Pink Marble Speak Easy
For more details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-at-the-pink-marble-speak-easy-tickets-36284393598?aff=es2
Downtown Market Square Ball Drop
New Years on the Square
December 31, 2017
Market Square in Knoxville
Balldrop at Midnight
Bring in 2018 with your friends and family on Market Square. Bicho Brothers will perform at 10:00pm, Ball drop at Midnight.
ASHEVILLE/ WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA
2nd annual New Year’s Eve Ball in the Hall with the Grass is Dead
Asheville Music Hall
New Years Eve Train
Blue Ridge Train Ride with music by Forest Violette.
Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort – Blowing Rock
Asheville Symphony New Year’s Eve: Orff’s Carmina Burana
Thomas Wolf Auditorium
New Year’s Eve Gala at the Inn
Biltmore Estate
Asheville, NC
GATLINBURG
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show
Historic Nature Trail
https://www.gatlinburg.com/event/new-years-eve-ball-drop-and-fireworks-show/
New Year’s Eve at Dollywood
