KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Fire Department crews responded to a fire in a maintenance shed at Brandy Mill Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from KFD, the call about the fire came in after 12:30 p.m. and a firefighters quickly responded and were able to put out the fire.

Kingsport Fire Marshal’s are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

No injuries were reported.

