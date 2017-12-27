Happy 108th birthday, Opal Leedy!

UNICOI, TN (WJHL) – She may not currently be the oldest person alive to date, but one Tri-Cities woman is giving them a run for their money.

On Wednesday, Opal Leedy of Unicoi celebrated her 108th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Leedy is the mother of three children, grandmother to five grandchildren and has several great-grandchildren.

She has spent her life serving the Unicoi community and teaching Sunday school at her church.

We asked her the secret to her long life, and Leedy replied telling us simply, “good living.”

And Leedy isn’t the only centenarian in her family. Her brother trails his big sister by eight years at 100.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.