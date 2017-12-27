Diane Black stepping down as chairman of House Budget Committee

(WJHL) – A congresswoman who is running for governor of Tennessee has announced she is stepping down as chairman of a Congressional committee.

Republican Congresswoman Diane Black announced Wednesday morning that she will officially step down as chairman of the house budget committee, once a successor is chosen so that she can focus more on her campaign for governor.

Black has served as chairman of the house budget committee for a year now. Even though she’s leaving the position, Black says she will continue to serve in Congress, representing Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District.

The following is a statement from Diane Black:

I became chairman of the House Budget Committee one year ago and have been proud to serve in that role along with our new president. He has pushed an agenda of action – responsible budgeting, repealing ObamaCare’s worst mandates, and aggressive tax-cutting to get our economy going. This has been exactly the kind of work I came to Congress to do and we have done it. But my heart has always been at home. This why today I’m announcing that I will now step down as chairman of the House Budget Committee, while continuing to serve in Congress, to devote more attention to my next challenge: seeking the governorship of Tennessee.