Boy safe with family in Knoxville after statewide Amber Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 5-year-old boy at the center of a statewide Amber Alert was safe with family again on Wednesday after a scramble to find him. Investigators say Davontae Clark was taken from Knoxville on Christmas Day by his non-custodial mother, Ashlee Clark. She is now in custody.

Police found him at the Nashville Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter. Clark was booked into jail Tuesday in downtown Nashville.

“I do thank the Lord that he is back home and he is safe. I am just blessed,” said Donna Cornett, Davontae’s aunt.

Cornett recounted the events leading up to a statewide Amber Alert for Davontae. Her nephew came over to her home to celebrate Christmas. That day was also his birthday. Then, Cornett said Clark knocked on the door.

“She grabbed Davontae and was hugging him and crying and she said, ‘Are you ready to go with momma?’ and I said ‘Ashlee, he cannot leave,'” said Cornett.

That’s when she said Clark took Davontae and left. Cornett called the police.

“I couldn’t believe that she had done that,” she said.

The next day, he was found safe in Nashville. Police notified Cornett and she raced over to see Davontae.

“He said, ‘I knew, Nana, that you would be there to get me. I knew you was coming,'” she said.

Davontae did not tell her what happened while he was gone. However on Wednesday, he enjoyed being home safe with family.

“I would just like to thank everybody who took a part in helping me find Davontae and bring him back home safe,” said Cornett.

Amber Alerts are issued when law enforcement believes the child is in imminent danger. Cornett said Clark assaulted Davontae’s grandmother in Kentucky before coming to Knoxville. Law enforcement there confirmed that to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Cornett said the grandmother has custody of Davontae but he was already in Tennessee at the time of the alleged assault.

Cornett said Davontae will go back to Kentucky this weekend. First, they will throw him a birthday party for him in Knoxville.