Boil water advisory issued for Boone, NC

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – The Town of Boone is taking precautionary measures and has issued a boil water advisory due to periods of low or no water pressure.

The following is a news release from the Appalachian District Health Department:

AppHealthCare (Appalachian District Health Department) is working with restaurants, childcare facilities, and other healthcare facilities to provide guidance regarding the boil water advisory issued as a precautionary measure by the Town of Boone today, December 27, 2017.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increases the potential for introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, the Division of Water Resources advises consumers to boil water used for human consumption for 1 minute (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or used bottled water until further notice.

“We are encouraging restaurants, childcare facilities, healthcare facilities, and other institutions to use specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the NC Environmental Health Emergency Preparedness and Recovery Guidance Manual for North Carolina which provides information on handwashing, food preparation, dish washing, consumption of water, overall bacterial control, and how to alert healthcare patients about this notice,” said Jennifer Greene, Health Director.

To learn more about the specific guidance, please read the fact sheet on http://www.apphealthcare.com.

“Public health staff will continue to work with The Town of Boone Public Works Department who will determine when it is appropriate to lift the boil water advisory, but we do expect to learn more in the next 24 hours,” said Greene.

Once the boil water advisory is lifted, there is additional guidance for consumers to flush faucets, drinking fountains, ice machines, dishwashers, and drain reservoirs for water safety.

See the Town of Boone Boil Water Advisory attached for more information. For additional information about this event and more from AppHealthCare please call 828-264-4995 or visit our website at http://www.apphealthcare.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.