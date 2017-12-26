UT’s Westbrook Named SEC Freshman of the Week

|
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee point guard Evina Westbrook has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Westbrook was instrumental in No. 7/7 Tennessee’s 83-71 win over No. 18/24 Stanford on Dec. 21, firing in a career-high 17 points and adding four rebounds, a block and a steal.
Thanks to the strong performance from the 6-foot standout from Salem, Ore., which was well above her season scoring average, the Lady Vols improved to 12-0 for the first time since the 2005-06 season and for only the fifth time in school history.
UT also ended a five-game losing skid at Maples Pavilion, winning at that venue for the first time since Dec. 4, 2005.
Westbrook was efficient, connecting on six of nine shots from the field and going five of six from the charity stripe to finish as UT’s second-leading scorer. Three of her four free throws came during the final 2:11, helping UT hold on for the win.
The Lady Vol floor general committed only two turnovers and helped UT finish with 10 total for the game, marking the second-lowest total of the season for the young squad.
After a few days off for winter break, Westbrook and her teammates return to action on Dec. 31, as they open SEC play vs. Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is slated for noon, and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.