UT’s Nared Earns College Sports Madness SEC Player of the Week Honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee senior forward Jaime Nared has earned College Sports Madness SEC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.
She previously earned CSM SEC and National Player of the Week accolades on Dec. 11.
Nared turned in yet another clutch game in a marquee match-up, firing in a season-high 28 points to help the No. 7/7 Lady Vols defeat No. 18/24 Stanford on the road on Dec. 21, 83-71.
Thanks to the strong performance from the 6-foot-2 standout from Portland, Ore., the Big Orange women improved to 12-0 for the first time since the 2005-06 season and for only the fifth time in school history.
UT also ended a five-game losing skid at Maples Pavilion, winning at that venue for the first time since Dec. 4, 2005.
In addition to her scoring punch, Nared added a career-high seven steals as well as five assists and three rebounds in playing 40 minutes for the fourth time this season.
In a physical contest plagued by 44 fouls, Nared sank 13 of 14 shots from the free throw line. She was a perfect eight for eight in the fourth quarter, as Tennessee staved off a would-be Cardinal comeback to remain unbeaten heading into the holiday break.
The performance was another in a long line of impressive big-game efforts for Nared. She had 23 points and 13 rebounds vs. Texas on Dec. 10 and carded 26 points and 15 rebounds vs. #20/20 Marquette in the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 23. A year ago, she came up big in upsets of Notre Dame, South Carolina and Mississippi State as well.
After a few days off for winter break, Nared and her teammates return to action on Dec. 31, as they open SEC play vs. Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is slated for noon, and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.