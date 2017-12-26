Owner facing charges after dogs kill Kentucky woman

Johnny Lankford (Source: Bell County Sheriff's Office)

(WATE) – The owner of the two pit bulls that attacked a woman and her husband in Bell County, Ky. has been charged with harboring a vicious animal.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies say that the dogs belonged to Johnny Dale Lankford, 42. BCSO is still searching for the second dog involved in the attack that killed Lorraine Brock Saylor and injured her husband, Johnny Saylor.

At the time of the attack, Lankford was already being held in the Bell County Detention Center on charges including domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment, which he acquired on Friday, Dec. 22.

 

