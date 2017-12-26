Motuapuaka to wear Beamer’s in the Camping World Bowl

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Tuesday that LB Andrew Motuapuaka will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Thursday against Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl. This will be Motuapuaka’s second time this season and in his career wearing the honorary number 25.
Motuapuaka has been a key and steady component for the Hokies’ defense this past season. He finished the regular season ranked second on Tech’s defense and tied for 13th in the ACC with 85 total tackles. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native trails only CB Greg Stroman for the team lead in passes defended with seven and has racked up 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, an interception, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Motuapuaka will leave Virginia Tech with his name in the top 10 in career tackles since 1987.
A third-team All-ACC selection, Motuapuaka will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the conclusion of the season. He is also a finalist for the Polynesian Collegiate Football Player of the Year.
At the beginning of last season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he spawned for the Hokies.
2017 BEAMER BALL 25 RECIPIENTS
Player, Opponent
LB Anthony Shegog, West Virginia
LS Colton Taylor, Delaware
CB Greg Stroman, at East Carolina
DB Deon Newsome, Old Dominion
S Terrell Edmunds, Clemson
CB Greg Stroman, at Boston College
P Oscar Bradburn, North Carolina
DT Ricky Walker, Duke
LB Sean Huelskamp, at Miami
LB Andrew Motuapuaka, Pitt
DB Jovonn Quillen, at Virginia
LB Andrew Motuapuaka, vs. Oklahoma State