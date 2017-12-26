Johnson City police arrest man connected to several auto burglaries, identity thefts

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man connected to a string of auto burglaries has been arrested.

Officers arrested Anthony Hale and charged him with two counts auto burglary, a count of attempted motor vehicle theft, five counts of identity theft, five counts of credit card fraud and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

Johnson City police say the auto burglaries were reported on November 26th at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Police said one of the cars had a large amount of damage to the steering column after an attempt to steal the car.

Police say debit and credit cards were stolen and used within days of the theft.

Police later developed Hale as a suspect. He is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where he is held on a $78,000 bond.

He’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.