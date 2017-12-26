JCPD, family still looking for answers in missing woman case six months later

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Six months and still no sign of Sebia Archer.

The Johnson City Police Department is still looking for 46-year-old Archer, who also goes by the name Sheba Daniels.

Archer hasn’t been seen or heard from since May 18, she was first reported missing in early June.

Investigators got tips not long after but those tips led to a dead end and there’s still no sign of her. Police still don’t know if she’s still in the Tri-Cities area or somewhere else.

The last text message that Mike Hensley got from his cousin Sheba, on May 18, reads, “Lov u.”

“It makes me emotional,” Hensley said.

He’s emotional that he hasn’t been able to get ahold of his cousin since, despite multiple attempts to text back.

He was expecting his cousin home for dinner that night but she never came. Sheba was staying with him at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen at the Shell gas station at the corner of Cherokee Rd. and Southwest Ave., not far from his home.

“It just doesn’t make any sense, none of this makes sense,” Hensley said.

Sgt. Mike Adams with the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said investigators are, “at a dead end as to where she may have went.”

Police believe Sheba got into a multicolored car with an unidentified man at the gas station but they still don’t know who he was or if she knew him.

“We’re concerned for her safety, her own family hasn’t heard from her. There’s been no sightings that we’re aware of,” Sgt. Adams said.

Hensley told us Sheba would sometimes catch a ride with people but he can’t see her getting in a car with someone who she didn’t know, but he’s not sure what happened.

He describes her as outgoing and kindhearted and he’s anxious for answers.

“Some sort of closure you know, just worried about her, nobody seems to have heard nothing, it’s like she just vanished,” Hensley said.

He’s still holding onto the last conversation he’s had with her, while hopeful someone will come forward.

“Please let somebody know something,” Hensley said.

Police tell us she is in the National Crime Information Center database, so if an officer finds her anywhere in the country, she would come up as a missing person.

Anyone who may know where Archer is is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166, call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158, send a confidential tip by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411(TIP411), or send a top to http://www.citizenobserver.com.

