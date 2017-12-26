Homemade pipe bomb, drugs and firearms found in Bristol, VA apartment

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Two people are facing multiple charges in Bristol, Virginia after police say a pipe bomb and drugs were found in an apartment.

Captain Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said at around 11 o’clock Monday night, officers responded to a disturbance call with possible shots fired at Johnson Court apartment G6.

When they arrived, Ratcliff says officers found evidence of drug activity, a pipe bomb, and firearms.

Police arrested Jeremy Simmons and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of meth, and multiple other charges.

Dennis Blevins has been charged with manufacturing an explosive device and possession of ammo by a felon.

Both are being held without bond in the Bristol, Virginia jail.

