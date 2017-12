ROBBINSVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirms there was an earthquake in western NC Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.

They report the 2.7 magnitude earthquake happened 5 km WNW from Robbinsville, NC.

The quake happened at a depth of 8.4 km, according to USGS.

They say earthquakes less than a magnitude of 3 are not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.