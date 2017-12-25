Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, December 25th – Sunday, December 31st 2017

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the sixth edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Tuesday, December 26th 2017:

Tonight you can take a look at the first quarter moon! A first quarter moon looks like this:

Saturday, December 30th 2017:

Tonight if you take a look at the sky you will be able to see an occultation of the bright star Aldebaran, pronunced al-ˈde-bə-rən, by the Moon. . An occultation is when one celestial object passes in front of another, blocking it from sight according to http://www.dictionary.com/browse/occultation. This event will occur around 6:13 PM but it is recommended you begin looking at about 6:05 PM to make sure you catch the whole event. You will be able to see this with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope. Essentially, what will happen is that Aldebaran will appear to go behind the Moon and then reappear from behind it at about 7:02 PM.

This is the appearance of the Moon and Aldebaran when the occultation begins. Note that the star will disappear behind the dark sliver of the unilluminated moon:

This is what the sky will look like when Aldebaran emerges:

Aldebaran is the brightest star in the constellation Taurus, the Bull. It is orange in color as it is a cool giant star about 44 times the diameter of our Sun. It is about 65 light years away and its location marks the red eye of the bull.

