Santa Train: Sights and Sounds

By Published:


TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Christmas is finally here, but for so many families the holiday festivities started weeks ago with a trip to the 75th annual Santa Train.

News Channel 11’s Elizabeth Kuebel was on board as Santa and his helpers traveled across Appalachia to deliver goodies and gifts to hundreds of children.

“The Santa Train is a 110 mile journey. We start in Pikeville, Kentucky and make our way back to Kingsport, Tennessee delivering joy to the people of Appalachia,” said Amy Margaret McColl, Santa Train Coordinator for the Kingsport Chamber.

Volunteers gave out 17 tons of goodies, including food, clothing and toys.

The idea born 75 years ago by a group of businessmen – now known as the Kingsport Chamber – wanting to give back to people for shopping in Kingsport has now become a tradition for so many.

“He’s 15 now and we’ve came since he was one year old, we’ve always came,” said one father and son pair.

The Santa Train marks the start of many family’s holiday seasons, spreading Christmas joy across the Appalachian mountains.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s