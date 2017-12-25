Santa Train: Sights and Sounds



TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Christmas is finally here, but for so many families the holiday festivities started weeks ago with a trip to the 75th annual Santa Train.

News Channel 11’s Elizabeth Kuebel was on board as Santa and his helpers traveled across Appalachia to deliver goodies and gifts to hundreds of children.

“The Santa Train is a 110 mile journey. We start in Pikeville, Kentucky and make our way back to Kingsport, Tennessee delivering joy to the people of Appalachia,” said Amy Margaret McColl, Santa Train Coordinator for the Kingsport Chamber.

Volunteers gave out 17 tons of goodies, including food, clothing and toys.

The idea born 75 years ago by a group of businessmen – now known as the Kingsport Chamber – wanting to give back to people for shopping in Kingsport has now become a tradition for so many.

“He’s 15 now and we’ve came since he was one year old, we’ve always came,” said one father and son pair.

The Santa Train marks the start of many family’s holiday seasons, spreading Christmas joy across the Appalachian mountains.

