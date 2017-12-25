Santa Train: Santa’s Helpers

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) -The Santa Train is a decades-old Christmas tradition.

Santa and his elves make 14 stops across a 110 mile route through Appalachia while handing out toys and goodies to thousands of children along the way.

And when you think Santa Train, you think Santa Claus. It’s no secret he’s the star of the show, but this is a show that couldn’t go on without some help.

“We accept donations year round. We get those from all over the nation – knitted items, toys, monetary donations,” said the Santa Train Coordinator for the Kingsport Chamber, Amy Margaret McColl.

The hard work starts well before the conductor yells “all aboard.”

Early in the fall, the Kingsport Chamber gets down to business, planning logistics with co-sponsors CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, and the Nashville-based charity Soles4Souls.

“I know we have more than 1,000 coats here, I don’t know how many we ended up with, and several thousand pieces of clothing, diapers, blankets and some other things,” said President and CEO of Soles4Souls, Buddy Teaster.

“To give back to what is important to us, which is the kids and our communities,” said Rob Arnold with Appalachian Power, of why it is so important for them to be involved.

But the men and women behind the well-oiled machine that is the Santa Train? The volunteers.

Their day starts around 5 a.m. and doesn’t end until the last stop in Kingsport.

Two weeks before they were busy packing all of the backpacks they hand out along the route, each one getting a mix of toys and warm clothing – like gloves and socks.

“It’s a great way to kick off my holiday season by giving back to other people,” said volunteer Ted Marquis.

The holiday tradition just rang in its 75th year.

“It’s something that’s part of Christmas, it’s part of who our region is, it exemplifies that Kingsport spirit, the spirit of generosity, the spirit of giving, everything that Santa is and it just brings so much joy that it’s one of those things you just have to continue,” said McColl.

All of Santa’s helpers involved hope to celebrate many more to come.

