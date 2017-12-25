Santa Train: Santa Claus and his Celebrity Guest



TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Santa Claus had a busy Christmas Eve delivering presents to children around the world, but his schedule has been pretty booked for a few weeks now.

A month ago, Santa exchanged his sleigh for a train to visit the Appalachian Mountains on the 75th annual Santa Train.

He handed out toys and goodies and made sure he didn’t miss any chances to spread some holiday cheer along the journey.

Santa’s favorite part? “Seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces and actually hearing them say thank you,” he said.

This year, Santa shared the trip with special celebrity guest, Ricky Skaggs.

The singer joined Santa for the 110 mile trek. It was an experience Skaggs told us was even better than he imagined.

“The bible tells us it is more blessed to give than to receive, so we’re the ones that got the blessing. They may have got the stuffed toys, but we got the blessing,” Skaggs said.

The pair wound their way through Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee on a journey Santa is no stranger to.

And on the back of the train, Santa’s seen it all – the joy and the giving, but a job that comes with some hardships, too.

“Not being able to get something to every individual out there and seeing people that you know really are in need,” Santa said.

He encouraged everyone to keep the Christmas spirit of giving alive all year long.

