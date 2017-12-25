Santa Train: A Day of Holiday Traditions



TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The holidays are full of family traditions, and for so many in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, there’s one tradition they can’t miss – catching Santa ride the rails through Appalachia on the Santa Train excursion.

During this year’s 75th annual trip, some families told News Channel 11’s Elizabeth Kuebel the Santa Train has been part of their Christmas tradition for decades.

Smiles and cheers welcome the Santa Train as it rolls through the Appalachian mountains, a way for so many to ring in the magic of Christmas year after year.

“He’s 15 now and we came since he was one year old, we’ve always came,” said one father and son pair.

The special day is filled with special memories.

“We would go across the railroad track to watch it and go home and make gravy and biscuits and everyone would come to the house and eat,” Helen Taylor said.

It’s a tradition some even pass on from generation to generation, while others have made their own Santa Train traditions.

“I started bagging candy up. So last year I bagged 185, so I thought well I’m going to do more this year, I’m going to shoot for 200,” said Colleen Massey.

Massey grew up watching the Santa Train and now, she passes out goodie bags as well as mittens and socks at its Dante stop.

“I just wanted to give back what they have done for me through the years,” Massey said.

An act embodying the spirit of giving – a spirit that has drawn in thousands of people lining up along the railroad’s tracks for 75 years strong.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.