Police search for 5-year-old removed from Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert Monday night for 5-year-old Devonte Clark.

Devonte was removed from a home in Knoxville around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was taken by Ashlee Nicole Clark, 27. She is a non-custodial parent who does not have visitation rights for the 5-year-old.

Clark is 5′ 3″ and weighs 153 pounds. She has a red mohawk.

Devonte is 2’ 6” tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Batman t-shirt.

Devonte and Clark were last seen in a white Ford Explorer with a temporary license tag. The child and his mother may be with another woman named Takeya Shilon McMahan.

If you have seen Devonte, the suspects or have any additional information you are urged to call the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-4010 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.