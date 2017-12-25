Firefighter’s family loses home and Christmas gifts in house fire

PEMBROKE, Ky. (WKRN) – Fire ripped through the home of a firefighter from the Pembroke, Kentucky Fire Department.

The 911 calls came in around 6 o’clock Christmas Eve. When crews got there, they were met with heavy flames coming from the back of the home. Fire engulfed the back room and a window was blown out.

Pembroke Fire, Fort Campbell Fire and Oak Grove Fire departments all responded. It took about 24 firefighters to put out the flames.

Firefighter Josh McGar, his wife Jessica and their two young children, 3-year old Aubrey and 6 year old Dylan, escaped without getting hurt. But his house is a loss and most of the family’s Christmas presents were destroyed.

Investigators don’t know how the fire started.

The Fire department is asking the public for help. They put out the word for donations of clothing, toiletries, bedding and household items to help the family get back on their feet.

The Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department Auxilliary quickly stepped in and still needs donations for the McGar family.