Firefighters deliver Christmas presents to Niswonger Children’s Hospital



JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – As Santa winds down from a busy Christmas Eve trek around the world, some of his Tri-Cities helpers were still busy delivering Christmas cheer Monday morning.

Johnson City firefighters visited more than a dozen children at Niswonger Children’s Hospital to hand out toys and stuffed Dalmatians.

Firefighters say it not only brightens the patients’ days, but it makes their holiday special, too.

“We have a unique platform with our position where children look up to us and they see our job as being something special, and when you’re given that platform it’s a responsibility of ours to use it correctly and impact your community in a positive way,” said Adam Momberger with JCFD.

Fire crew members have visited Niswonger Children’s Hospital for Christmas for the past five years. They say donations from the community help make it possible.

