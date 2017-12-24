TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release, at the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI agents are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night in the Coalmont area of Grundy County.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. after a Grundy County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to pull over a driver on B Mine Road.

The driver reportedly pointed a firearm at the deputy, who then fired into the vehicle several times.

The vehicle was facing the deputy’s vehicle when the shooting happened, the driver then sped away and sideswiped the deputy’s cruiser.

Deputies tried following the driver but lost him.

Around 20 minutes later, the TBI said a citizen saw the suspect crashed off of that same road.

The male driver approached the citizen and said he’d been shot and needed help. The citizen drove off and called police.

When officers arrived, the driver was gone. Officers found a woman dead inside of the vehicle, she’s been identified as 20-year-old Shelby Comer. Her body’s been sent to Nashville to determine cause of death.

Deputies believe the driver was Charles “Zach” Burris. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look for him.

The TBI said the investigation is ongoing.

